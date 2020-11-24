      Breaking News
Decades-Old Skull Identified As Belonging To Young Woman Who Died In 1970’S

Nov 24, 2020 @ 3:00am

In an update of a story that has been ongoing. Forensic artists now have a sketch of what Wanda Herr would have looked like at the age of 19 back in 1976 when she disappeared.

Kali Bellman – is a certified composite office with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office…she drew the sketch.

In 1986, two U.S. Forest Service workers found a partial human skull near Government Camp

Earlier this year, genetic and genealogical investigators finally identified the skull as belonging to 19-year-old Wanda Ann Herr.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tipPlease reference CCSO Case # 86-025724.

