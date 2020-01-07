Decades Of Sex Abuse Allegations Surface At Catlin Gabel School
Portland, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that detectives were asked to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse involving a former faculty member at Catlin Gabel School in November of 2018. That faculty member died earlier in 2018 and detectives concluded the investigation.
Following that faculty members death, comments appeared on social media that raised other concerns of sexual abuse by other former Catlin Gabel employees.
The school hired an outside investigator who identified 21 staff members alleged to have engaged in questionable conduct with children over the past 60 years.
Read the outside investigators report HERE
That report was released on December 11, 2019 and detectives say since it was published, additional incidents have come to light and are actively being investigated.
Washington County Sheriff Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify all potential victims and suspects. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Chuck Anderson at 503-846-2704.