Debating the Future of Washington’s Controversial Police Pursuit Law

Over the past year, there has been a lot of debate in Washington state over police pursuits due to hours of testimony, social media campaigns, and anecdotes. Some officials, such as mayors, sheriffs, and police chiefs, claim that a 2021 law limiting police pursuits is hindering their ability to keep communities safe and contributing to rising crime, traffic accidents, and people fleeing traffic stops. However, police accountability groups argue that the law is reducing deaths from police chases. Currently, there is a lack of consistent data on police pursuits and related deaths in Washington state, which is a nationwide issue. Should Washington repeal its awful Police Pursuit law? For more information, Lars speaks with Washington State Sen. John Braun.