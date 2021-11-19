      Weather Alert

Debate: Washington’s Third Congressional District Democrat Brent Hennrich v Republican Joe Kent

Nov 19, 2021 @ 2:25pm

Because of claims that she fails to represent the majority of her constituents, many folks want to dump incumbent Jamie Hererra-Beutler from Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. But who should take her place? Today Lars hosted the first, of several planned debates on the race, this time the participants are Democrat Brent Hennrich, against Joe Kent from the GOP. You can hear the debate below, and if you want to find out more about either candidate, check out their website, or social media for more info.

Joe Kent:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joekent4congress

Twitter: @joekent16jan19

Website: https://joekentforcongress.com/

Brent Hennrich:

Website: BrentHennrich.com

Twitter: @Bhennrich

Facebook: facebook.com/bhennrich4wa

Actblue: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/brent2022

Listen to the debate below:

The post Debate: Washington’s Third Congressional District Democrat Brent Hennrich v Republican Joe Kent appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared Of All Charges
Reese's Pie
Can't Find that New 3lb Peanut Butter Pie? We've Got You Covered!
Milwaukie Man Fatally Pinned By Truck In NW Portland
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Middle School Student In Salem Allegedly Brings Gun To Class
Connect With Us Listen To Us On