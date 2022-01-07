      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

Deaths Of Three Family Members Now Considered Murder-Suicide

Jan 7, 2022 @ 10:34am
Courtesy: MGN

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – Auburn police say a shooting that left three family members dead appears to be homicide-suicide, though police are still investigating.

Officers received reports of gunshots coming from a home just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A police spokesman says officers found a man, woman and a 10-year-old child dead at the home.

Another child, who was 12, was able to escape the home during the shooting without physical injuries.

The child went to a neighbor who called 911.

Police say the child is safely housed and in contact with Child Protective Services.

