Death Toll From Oregon’s Late June Heat Wave Reaches 116

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirms 116 deaths from the late June heat wave when triple-digit temperatures set records over three straight days. An overwhelming number of those deaths were in Multnomah County.
Last week’s record-breaking heatwave is a harbinger of things to come. Climate change is real, and it is here.
We’ve been working to make sure Oregonians are prepared for these types of emergencies—and we’ll keep at it, centering the voices of those most impacted in our efforts. https://t.co/nPCfHTuP9F
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 4, 2021
Last week’s record-breaking heatwave is a harbinger of things to come. Climate change is real, and it is here.
We’ve been working to make sure Oregonians are prepared for these types of emergencies—and we’ll keep at it, centering the voices of those most impacted in our efforts. https://t.co/nPCfHTuP9F
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 4, 2021
Multnomah County now reports 72 deaths in people between 44 and 97 years-old. Many were found in their homes with no air conditioning or fans. At least 30 deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, with the rest suspected to be due to hyperthermia. The county has released a very preliminary map showing the race, age and location of the people who died.
“This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.
My heart goes out to the loved ones of the 63 Oregonians and 45 Multnomah County residents who lost their lives as a result of the recent heat wave. I want to thank the first responders and medical workers who worked tirelessly through the heat to save as many lives as possible.
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2021
My heart goes out to the loved ones of the 63 Oregonians and 45 Multnomah County residents who lost their lives as a result of the recent heat wave. I want to thank the first responders and medical workers who worked tirelessly through the heat to save as many lives as possible.
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2021
Between Friday, June 25th and Monday, June 28th, more than 130 people in Multnomah County visited the hospital after getting sick in the heat. Officials recorded the highest-ever number of 911 calls for medical emergencies over the weekend. Hospitals reported two to five times the number of cases of cardiac arrest.
Statewide, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia from 2017 to 2019.
At least two dogs in Multnomah County are believed to have died from the heat as well. There were 28 times the normal amount of calls to Animal Services between Friday and Tuesday.
There were 13 heat-related deaths in Marion County, Clackamas County (11), and Washington County (9).