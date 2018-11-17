Death Toll 71; Over 1000 Now Missing In California’s Camp Fire

(CBS NEWS) –
More than 1,000 people unaccounted for in California wildfires
-
The death toll from the Camp Fire in Northern California has increased to 71 while 1,011 people are unaccounted for, the Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Friday. He cautioned the list is “dynamic” and will fluctuate.
The blaze is now 50 percent contained after consuming more than 145,000 acres.
In Southern California, just outside of Los Angeles, the Woolsey Fire is 78 percent contained after burning 98,000 acres.
Now, dense smoke from the fires is smothering parts of the state with what has been described as “the dirtiest air in the world.”
Firefighters have been racing against time, with a red flag warning issued for Saturday night into Sunday, including winds up to 50 mph and low humidity. Rain was forecast for mid-week, which could help firefighters but also complicate the challenging search for remains.
“It’s a disheartening situation,” Honea said. “As much as I wish we could get through this before the rains come, I don’t know if that’s possible.”
California wildfire map
Follow California wildfire updates below:
-
Trump to visit California fire scene
President Donald Trump departed for California Saturday to see firsthand the grief and devastation from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
California’s outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats and vocal critics of Mr. Trump, planned to join the president Saturday. Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom welcomed Mr. Trump’s visit, declaring it’s time “to pull together for the people of California.”
Details of Mr. Trump’s itinerary had not been released as of Saturday morning.
Mr. Trump has stirred resentment among survivors over comments he made two days after the disaster on Twitter, then reiterated on the eve of his visit. In an interview taped Friday and scheduled for broadcast on “Fox News Sunday,” Mr. Trump said he was surprised to see images of firefighters removing dried brush near a fire, adding, “This should have been all raked out.”
Asked if he thought climate change contributed to the fires, he said: “Maybe it contributes a little bit. The big problem we have is management.” Those comments echoed his initial reaction to the fires November 10 when he blamed the wildfires on poor forest management and threatened then to withhold federal payments. Mr. Trump subsequently approved a federal disaster declaration.
-
California wildfires fast facts
Firefighters are battling two major wildfires in California. Here’s a breakdown by the numbers as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire and local officials.
Camp Fire
- Location: Butte County
- 146,000 acres burned
- 50 percent contained
- 71 fatalities confirmed
- 11,862 structures destroyed (including homes)
Woolsey Fire
- Location: Los Angeles County, Ventura County
- 98,362 acres burned
- 78 percent contained
- 3 fatalities confirmed
- 713structures destroyed, 57,000 in danger
-
Woolsey Fire 78 percent contained
Containment of the Woolsey Fire jumped to 78 percent contained as of 9:40 p.m. ET. Hundreds of frustrated Malibu residents were unclear about whether they could return their communities, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Several residents told CBS Los Angeles on Thursday night there was confusion as to whether there neighborhoods had reopened. Some said they had initially returned home after evacuation orders were lifted, and then left to go run errands, but came back to find hard road closures in place.
“It’s pretty frustrating considering they didn’t tell us there’s going to be a hard closure, and we’ve been going back and forth all day,” one man said. “And all of a sudden, they just, slam, I even left something on the stove.”
“Probably have to find one of the little hotels, but there’s no hotels available, so I’ll probably have to sleep in my vehicle,” another man said.
“We had no warning, I left my house totally exposed,” one woman said.
The L.A. County Office of Emergency Management explained in a news release Friday that serious infrastructural damage has prevented them from repopulating certain areas.
“With power and telephone poles burned, gas lines compromised and roadways destroyed, multiple agencies must work together to inspect the impacted areas and determine overall safety,” the emergency management office wrote.
The emergency management office noted that several communities will have to be “completely rebuilt.”
“We’re dealing with power outages, gas leaks, water main issues, we’re dealing with downed power poles, with trees that have fallen,” L.A. County Sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris told reporters.
-
More than 1,000 missing in Camp Fire
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a news conference Friday that the death toll in the Camp Fire had risen to 71 and the number of people unaccounted for had increased to 1,011.
Honea cautioned that this list “dynamic” and will likely fluctuate due to multiple names. The list of people missing is derived from three data sets, including people who called to report someone missing and people who emailed.
An additional eight sets of human remains were found Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 71.
Two people who died have been positively identified: Paula Dodge, 70, and Randall Dodge, 68, both of Paradise, California.
-
Air quality in Northern California becomes worst in the world
Smoke from California’s wildfires caused northern parts of the state to record the worst levels of air quality in the world, according to Purple Air. The levels in California exceeded cities in India and China.
Most schools in San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland and Folsom said they would be closed Friday. At least six universities in Northern California canceled classes Thursday. San Francisco’s cable cars were shut down Friday to encourage residents and tourists to stay inside.
The state is warning people about the air quality. Search teams in the area of the Camp Fire are dealing with heavy smoke and hazardous air pollution. A monitoring station in Palermo, California, near the Camp Fire said levels of pollutants are 13 times higher than at a station near the Nevada state line in Truckee, California.
-
Dozens still hospitalized after California fire
Dozens of people are still hospitalized a week after a deadly wildfire broke out in Northern California. UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento said Friday that it’s treated 11 people injured in the wildfire that largely destroyed the town Paradise and killed dozens.
Spokeswoman Pamela Wu said nine remain hospitalized. One person is in critical condition, one is in serious condition and eight others are in fair condition.
The hospital’s chief burn surgeon told KRON-TV that most patients had burns over 20 to 50 percent of their bodies.
Enloe Medical Center in Chico treated 49 patients who evacuated from a hospital in Paradise. Hospital spokeswoman Andrea Gleason says numerous others were admitted for fire-related injuries, but the staff hasn’t kept track of the exact number of patients.
-
National Park Service plans to rebuild burned down buildings, movie sets
Officials from the National Park Service plan to rebuild the burned-down buildings and movie sets of Southern California’s Paramount Ranch and reopen within two years.
Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Superintendent David Szymanski announced the plan as he guided reporters through the charred foundations that once made up the ranch’s “Western Town,” most of which burned shortly after a wildfire broke out Nov. 8.
A church built for HBO’s “Westworld” and a train depot built for the 1990s CBS series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” are all that still stand amid the blackened hills of the ranch that began as a set for Paramount Pictures in the 1920s and was taken over by the National Park Service in 1980.
Structures that served as barns, hotels, saloons and barbershops for decades of movies and TV shows are gone.
-
Family listed as missing actually escaped blaze
Officials believe the list of people missing in the Camp Fire includes some who fled the fast-moving blaze and don’t realize they have been reported as missing. That’s what happened to one family who escaped the town of Paradise, which was all but destroyed.
Greg Fernea and his adult sons Nicolas Fernea and Patrick Fernea have been staying at Patrick’s home in rural Tehama Ranch, where cell service is spotty, CBS Sacramento station KOVR-TV reports. Nicolas Fernea told the station people from his past called worried about his well-being.
“I had old teachers, like I graduated from Ridgeview High School, and they actually saw my name on the list and reached out, and I want to thank them,” he said.
-
Camp at Walmart parking lot shutting down
A makeshift camp at a Walmart parking lot in Northern California will shut down, CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan reports. Donation bins and portable bathrooms will be removed.
More than 100 evacuees from the Camp Fire set up the camp in Chico, which is near the all-but-destroyed town of Paradise. A co-organizer of the group said the Red Cross has told them the camp will be shut down by 1 p.m. PT Sunday.
The Red Cross said that it wasn’t the charity’s decision to shut the camp down and that it was making people aware of its shelters in the area. Emergency officials were aware but said federal assistance wasn’t available.
-
Family survives fire, Thousand Oaks carnage
Members of one California family survived two unthinkable tragedies less than 24 hours apart, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Carmen Edman said her family’s harrowing escape from Malibu came a day after her daughter, Deseriee, survived the mass shooting inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. “I was in panic mode since Wednesday night — since that phone call — and stress levels were off the charts,” Carmen Edman said.
The Edman family got to safety, but their Malibu home burned to the ground. It was 48 hours of horror for the family, but all of them kept things in perspective: They all survived. “Two-near death experiences that you just don’t expect,” Deseriee Edman said.
Deseriee said she’s still processing what happened at the Borderline Bar and with the Woolsey Fire.
“I’m trying to stay strong as possible for my family and my friends. And I’m trying to look at everything as positive as I can in these types of situations,” she said.
Deseriee’s family knows their situation could be worse. “Twelve people didn’t go home. Ron didn’t go home, neither did Justin, Christina all these people that were there. Good people,” Carmen Edman said.