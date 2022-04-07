      Weather Alert

Death Of Wolf Under Investigation

Apr 7, 2022 @ 10:27am

RICHLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a wolf was killed in northeast Oregon and the state is seeking the public’s help to find the person or people involved.

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division said Wednesday that the wolf was killed in the Keating Wildlife Management Unit.

Fish and Wildlife officials say their troopers were told by Fish & Wildlife personnel that a gray male collared wolf, OR117, was likely dead in the foothills of the Richland valley near the small town of Richland.

Fish & Wildlife Troopers believe the approximately 1-year-old wolf died on March 12 or 13.

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition is offering to pay a $11,500 reward.

