Death Investigation In Columbia County

Columbia County, Oregon – A woman’s body was found in Columbia County. It was on the side of Neer City Road in Rainier. Deputies think they know who she is, but they’re contacting her family first before releasing her identity. There were no obvious injuries to her, but they’re not ruling anything out on her cause of death. They’re treating this as a crime scene until they prove otherwise.
On March 13, 2019 at about 1204 pm, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a reporting person that she had located the body of a female on the side of Neer City Rd in Rainier, Oregon. Investigators from the ColumbiaCounty Sheriff’s Office, the St. Helens Police Department, Scappoose Police Department and the Oregon State Police are on scene investigating. I will update the details as I am able.
We have a tentative ID on the body found on Neer City Rd. We are withholding the identification until family has been notified.