Death At Tigard Hotel Ruled Murder

Mar 11, 2020 @ 12:47pm

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) – A man from Nehalem was found dead Friday at a Tigard hotel and officials have ruled his death a homicide.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Embassy Suites Hotel staff found 61-year-old Brian Lowes dead in his hotel room.

He had checked into the hotel, which is near the Washington Square Mall, earlier that day.

The police initially called the death “suspicious,” but said the Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled it a homicide.

Tigard Police Lt. Neil Charlton says Lowes checked into his hotel alone.

He would not confirm Lowes’ cause of death other than that he died from “homicidal violence.”

Police are investigating.

