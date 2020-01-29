Dear Evan Hansen, Shameless Plug
I had a chance to see Dear Evan Hansen Tuesday night and it was fantastic!
I knew very little about it going in (on purpose) but I had heard it was good. It did not disappoint.
First of all, the music is fantastic. The digital back drop and lighting was like nothing I’d ever seen at a show. I also think this is a great story for parents to share with their teenagers. If you don’t mind them hearing a few cuss words, you should consider bringing them along.
This play is for teens who feel invisible and insecure, for parents who are so busy, they don’t notice the little things, and for families who are dealing with loss. It really is good. It kept me up until 10:30pm, which isn’t always fun when you wake up at 2am, but it was worth it! It plays a the Keller Auditorium for the next several days. Check it out.
Shameless plug over.