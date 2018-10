Dean Cain is an actor, producer and television show host best known for playing the dual role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” was the host of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” And now the star of “Gosnell.”

The post Dean Cain – What Inspired You To Star In The Film “Gosnell?” appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.