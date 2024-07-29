KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Smashes R-Rated Record With $205 Million Debut, 8th Biggest Opening Ever

July 29, 2024 4:55AM PDT
Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ on Friday, July 12, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

(Associated Press) – Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The comic-book movie made a staggering $205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first “Deadpool” ($132 million) and notched a spot in the top 10 openings of all time.

Including international showings, where it’s racked up an addition $233.3 million, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is looking at a global opening of over $438.3 million.

In the top domestic opening weekends ever, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is seated in 8th place between “The Avengers” and “Black Panther.”

