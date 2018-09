The Dalles, Or. -The driver of a semi-truck has died after the truck crashed while heading east bound on I-84 near The Dalles early today.  Oregon State Police say

the initial  investigation showed the truck was east bound in the slow lane when it drifted off the roadway, hit a rock embankment, and caught fire.

The driver died as a result of injuries.

The eastbound slow lane will be closed while OSP investigates and the removal of the vehicle is complete.