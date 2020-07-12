      Weather Alert

Deadly T-Bone Crash On Highway 101 South Of Tillamook Kills 90-Year-Old Driver

Jul 12, 2020 @ 12:57pm
Tillamook county, Ore. – There’s new info on a deadly t-bone crash on the Oregon coast. 90-year-old Miriam Wolfe from Netarts died at the hospital, after state police say she pulled out in front of a Jeep going down Highway 101, a couple miles south of Tillamook. It happened Thursday afternoon. The driver of the Jeep, 38-year-old Alan Mulvaney from Cannon Beach, had to be taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, Tillamook Ambulance and Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

 

TAGS
90-year-old Alan Mulvaney crash deadly fatal Highway 101 Miriam Wolfe T-bone tillamook
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast