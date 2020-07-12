Deadly T-Bone Crash On Highway 101 South Of Tillamook Kills 90-Year-Old Driver
Tillamook county, Ore. – There’s new info on a deadly t-bone crash on the Oregon coast. 90-year-old Miriam Wolfe from Netarts died at the hospital, after state police say she pulled out in front of a Jeep going down Highway 101, a couple miles south of Tillamook. It happened Thursday afternoon. The driver of the Jeep, 38-year-old Alan Mulvaney from Cannon Beach, had to be taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, Tillamook Ambulance and Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.