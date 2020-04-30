Deadly Sweet Home Fire Now Considered Foul Play
SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say four people found dead after a Sweet Home fire may not have been killed by the flames.
Sweet Home police said investigators “found trauma to the victims that is not consistent with a fire.”
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said more information would be released later Thursday.
The fire broke out Tuesday.
Fire Chief Dave Barringer says firefighters encountered flames and smoke coming from the center of the home.
Firefighters entered the home and found four people dead.
Police on Wednesday said there’s no indication the public is in danger.
No one is being sought in the case.