Deadly Shooting Outside Old Town Bar

Portland, OR.—Homicide detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Portland’s Old Town. Officers were called to the Shake Bar near Northwest 4th and Couch around 1:20 this morning. They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside the bar. Police called for medical aid and started performing life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. There doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.