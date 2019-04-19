Deadly Shooting Outside Old Town Bar
By Dave King
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 2:43 AM

Portland, OR.—Homicide detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Portland’s Old Town. Officers were called to the Shake Bar near Northwest 4th and Couch around 1:20 this morning. They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside the bar. Police called for medical aid and started performing life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. There doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Elementary Pep Rally Kelso Schools Closing To Honor Slain Deputy “TriMet Barber” Gets Lifetime Ban Memorial Service for Slain Washington Sheriff’s Deputy to be Held at Chiles Center Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Counterfeit Rifle Optics Cylvia Hayes Has Agreed To Pay A Fine Of $50,000
Comments