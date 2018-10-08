Deadly Shooting Near SE PDX Max Station

Portland, Oregon – A death investigation is underway near Southeast Portland’s Lents Neighborhood. Police responded to reports of gunfire near SE 94th and Gladstone just before midnight. They found an injured man there lying in the street. Detectives say the victim died at the scene a short time later. Cops searched the area but were unable to find the shooter. At this time authorities don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

On Sunday, October 7, 2018, at 11:47 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 4000 block of Southeast 94th Avenue on the report of multiple people hearing gunfire.

When officers arrived in the area of the reported gunfire they located an injured adult male lying in the street. Officers provided the man with emergency first aid until emergency medical responders arrived at the scene. As emergency medical personnel provided the man medical treatment they determined he was deceased.

Officers searched the area for any suspects involved in this shooting and at this time no suspects have been located.

Members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail have responded to assume the investigation. Criminalists with the Police Bureau’s Forensics Evidence Division have also responded to assist with the investigation. Members with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office have also responded to investigate this death.

It is early in the investigation and at this time there is no additional information to provide the public. Additional information will be released as it is gathered and deemed appropriate for release by detectives and members of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the victim and the manner and/or cause of his death will be released after the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has performed an autopsy and the victim’s next of kin notified.

Based on preliminary information there does not appear to be a danger to the community in relation to this investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail at 503-823-0479.

The Police Bureau’s Public Information Officer is not responding to the scene.