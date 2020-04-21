      Breaking News
Deadly Shooting At Rooster Fighting Event Under Investigation

Apr 21, 2020 @ 10:43am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Deputies in Washington state have launched an investigation after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting where authorities believe a rooster fighting event was held near Grandview.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Yakima County deputies responded to a report of gunshots Sunday around midnight where up to 200 people were dispersing, leaving about 180 roosters behind.

Authorities say deputies discovered a man’s body near the scene, and another man was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies have not yet identified the body.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office.

