Deadly Shooting At Rooster Fighting Event Under Investigation
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Deputies in Washington state have launched an investigation after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting where authorities believe a rooster fighting event was held near Grandview.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Yakima County deputies responded to a report of gunshots Sunday around midnight where up to 200 people were dispersing, leaving about 180 roosters behind.
Authorities say deputies discovered a man’s body near the scene, and another man was transported to a local hospital.
Deputies have not yet identified the body.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office.