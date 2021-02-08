      Weather Alert

Deadly Shooting At Illegal Club In Tacoma

Feb 8, 2021 @ 10:07am
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting in Tacoma.

Police say the shooting happened in an alley just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside of an illegal club.

Officers found one man dead, one with serious injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital.

A fourth person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries.

The illegal club was operating out of one of three units in the building.

Police say the club had been operating out of another unit until the city suspended its license on Jan. 7.

Police have responded to the location for prior complaints.

