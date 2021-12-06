Investigators are trying to find out what caused a deadly plane crash in Medford.
People captured video of the plane streaking to the ground just before 5 Sunday afternoon, and bursting into flames.
Those nearby heard a loud thud, then some witnessed a fireball. One neighbor tells KOBI: “I was in my room, and then I heard the plane descending, and then I heard just a big, thud. So I was, like, is that a plane crash?”
Medford police and rescue workers are still investigating. They have found only one person from the plane, who did not survive the crash. The nine passenger propeller plane went down in a parking lot near Airport Chevrolet, at 3001 Biddle Road. It did not injure anyone on the ground.