Deadly Officer-Involved-Shooting In Springfield Justified
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says a man killed by police in a Springfield store parking lot earlier this month charged at the officer with a tire iron.
KEZI-TV reports that Perlow ruled the shooting justified.
Perlow says witnesses saw 32-year-old Chase Brooks damaging vehicles in the parking lot outside a Best Buy store and called 911.
Officers Eric Pardee and Anthony DelCastillo responded just after 3:30 p.m. March 14.
Perlow said Pardee attempted to deescalate the situation, but Brooks moved to attack him.
Pardee ordered him to stop, and Brooks did not, which is when Pardee shot at Brooks three times, hitting him in the heart and a lung.