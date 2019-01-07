Deadly Officer Involved Shooting in Southeast Portland

Portland, OR. Portland Police are investigating a deadly officer involved shooting. A 911 call came in just after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a man who refused to leave someone’s Southeast Portland apartment. One officer responded to the building on the corner of 96th and Market. Investigators say he fired his gun, hitting the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. It’s not clear if he was armed, and police didn’t say if he broke into the building. His name will be released after family has been notified and an autopsy has been conducted. The officer is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.That’s standard procedure.

Photo courtesy of KGW.