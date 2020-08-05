Deadly Officer-Involved-Shooting In South Kitsap
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Washington state say a man has died after reportedly being shot by a South Kitsap deputy who received reports the man was dangling his legs off an overpass above a highway.
The Kitsap Sun reported that Bremerton Police Lt. Aaron Elton said deputies responded to reports Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel-Burley Road overpass above State Route 16. Elton said dispatchers received a report of a shooting shortly after deputies arrived.
Deputies provided aid to the man and took him to a hospital where he died.
The Bremerton Police Department said investigators believe one deputy fired at the man.
Further information was not immediately made available.