Deadly Hit & Run In Hillsboro; Driver Still On The Run

Hillsboro, Oregon – A late night hit and run kills a woman crossing the street in Hillsboro. Police say a white van was at a stop sign Saturday night on Cornell Road and 17th Avenue. Officers say a man and a woman were crossing Cornell in an unmarked crosswalk when the van ran both of them down.

The woman, 38-year-old Margerie Avril, died at the scene. Police later found the suspect vehicle and have identified a person of interest, but so no arrests have been made. The man was injured but should recover from his injuries. Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspected hit and run driver. If you know anything call Hillsboro Police at 503-629-0111.

HILLSBORO POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL HIT-AND-RUN CRASH (PHOTO)