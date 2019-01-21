Deadly Hit & Run In Hillsboro; Driver Still On The Run

Hillsboro, Oregon – A late night hit and run kills a woman crossing the street in Hillsboro. Police say a white van was at a stop sign Saturday night on Cornell Road and 17th Avenue. Officers say a man and a woman were crossing Cornell in an unmarked crosswalk when the van ran both of them down.
The woman, 38-year-old Margerie Avril, died at the scene. Police later found the suspect vehicle and have identified a person of interest, but so no arrests have been made. The man was injured but should recover from his injuries. Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspected hit and run driver. If you know anything call Hillsboro Police at 503-629-0111.
HILLSBORO POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL HIT-AND-RUN CRASH (PHOTO)
At 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast 17th Avenue. A man and woman walking west on Northeast Cornell Road crossed Northeast 17th Avenue. A white van, southbound on Northeast 17th Avenue, stopped at the stop sign, and turned left onto Northeast Cornell Road while the pedestrians were crossing. The van struck both pedestrians and did not stop. It was last seen driving east on Northeast Cornell Road. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the woman died on scene.
Northeast Cornell Road remains closed. Investigation by the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is ongoing; names are not released at this time.
The van has a dark-colored graphic decal on its driver’s side. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the van or driver is asked to call Hillsboro Police at 503-629-0111.