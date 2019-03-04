Deadly Fire In Keizer

Keizer, Oregon – A man is dead after fire rips through his mobile home in Keizer. A man and woman were inside the home at the time of the fire. She made it out, but he didn’t. A barking dog alerted others at the Rainbow Gardens Mobile Village in Keizer, they called 911. A neighbor tried to rescue the man but was pushed back by smoke and fire. That neighbor and the woman who lived in the trailer were both taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Firefighters say there was no indication of working smoke detectors in the mobile home.

Read more Keizer Fire Dist.

Keizer, Oregon: Firefighters were summoned to a fatal mobile home fire at Rainbow Gardens Mobile Village, a 55+ Senior Living Community, this morning at 05:44am. Firefighters were on scene in four minutes, and were summoned to the scene by neighbors calling 9-1-1.

Neighbors were awakened by a barking neighbor’s dog to the fire. The residence is a single-wide mobile home with an attached porch. Two residents (a man and woman) were inside at the time of the fire. The woman made it out, the man did not. One neighbor went in to try and rescue the male occupant of the residence, but was pushed back by the smoke and fire. The neighbor and woman occupant both sustained injuries from the fire. Both of the injured were transported to the hospital by paramedics. Their injuries are serious. A dog was also lost in the fire and another dog was saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Keizer Police and Fire agencies from Marion County Fire responded as well. There is no indication of working smoke detectors in the home. Over twenty firefighters helped at this fire.