Deadly DUI Crash in Southeast Portland

Portland, OR.— A passenger in a stolen car died after a drunk driver crashed into a power pole late Saturday night. An officer tried to pull over the Subaru Legacy near Southeast 124th and Division. Police say the driver, Adam Valle, refused to stop and crashed a couple blocks away. He fled the scene on foot, but was found by officers nearby and arrested. The 26-year-old was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The name of the passenger has not been released. This is the seventh fatal crash in Portland this year.