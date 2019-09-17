Deadly Crash Was Hit and Run; Driver Sought; Neighbors Upset
Portland, Ore. – Now we know it was a deadly hit and run crash and police are searching for the suspected driver. The pedestrian was found dead at Northeast 45th and Lombard Sunday night it’s upsetting to neighbors.
Conner Jackson tells News Partner KGW the driver had no business leaving the victim to die. If you know anything be sure and contact Portland Police. It’s the city’s 41st traffic related fatality. That’s more than all of last year.
Read more from Portland Police Bureau
The Major Crash Team (MCT) has determined that the driver of the suspect vehicle left the scene of the crash, failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run). Police are still looking for the suspect and suspect vehicle.
Investigators are following up on leads and no description of the suspect vehicle is being released at this time. However, investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who has information about this crash and has not yet been contacted by police. Please contact the lead investigator Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 19-319949.
The victim’s identity will be released after it is confirmed and family has been notified.
This is the 48th MCT activation and 41st fatality of 2019.