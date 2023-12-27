Deadly Crash Victim Identified

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the victim killed in a crash as well as charges against the driver. The single vehicle crash happened early Sunday morning at North Columbia Boulevard and Oregonian Avenue. The passenger, 18-year-old McKenzie Libro, died at the scene. The driver, 18-year-old Eleice Muldoon, was arrested and booked for Negligent Homicide, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, DUII, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief. Investigators say speed and impairment were factors in the crash. There have been 71 traffic-related fatal crashes in Portland this year.