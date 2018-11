Deadly Crash on SR-14 East of Washougal

Skamania County, Washington – A Vancouver man is dead after he went off a highway, crashed his car into a tree, and it exploded in flames. It happened Sunday morning on SR-14, about seven miles East of Washougal. Washington State Patrol says 66-year-old Kenneth Karschney somehow lost control and veered off the highway. He went down a steep slope and hit the tree. When fire crews got there the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Read more from WSP:

WASHINGTON STATE PATROL

* PRESS MEMO

DATE: 20181118 TIME: 1115 INV UNIT: 904 – TROOPER D. GALLANGER

LOCATION:E14 MP25 7 MILES EAST OF WASHOUGAL

COUNTY:SKAMANIA COLLISION REPORT NUMBER:SECTOR CASE FILE:18030834

NBR VEH: 01 CARS: 01 TRUCKS: 00 MOTORCYCLES: 00 PEDESTRIANS: 00

NBR INJ: 01 DECEASED: 01 DRUGS OR ALCOHOL INVOLVED: UNK

—————————— —-PERSON(S) INVOLVED———————- ——

NAME: KARSCHNEY, KENNETH D AGE: 66 YEARS SEX:M MC ENDORSEMENT: N/A

CITY: VANCOUVER DRIVER VEH 01 BELT/HELMET: UNKNOWN

INJ/DISP: DECEASED AT SCENE

NEXT OF KIN NOTIFIED: YES NOTIFIED BY: SGT METZ AND TROOPER LIKSAKOV

VEH1: WHITE 1998 FORD ECONOLINE MOTORHOME

DAMAGE/DISP: TOTALLED IMPOUNDED BY TLC TOW

*

—————————— ——-DESCRIPTION———— ——————–

VEHICLE ONE WAS TRAVELLING EASTBOUND SR14 NEAR MILEMARKER 25 WHEN THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL LEAVING THE ROADWAY TO THE RIGHT, WENT DOWN A SMALL EMBANKMENT, AND STRUCK A TREE. SHORTLY AFTER IMPACT, VEHICLE ONE CAUGHT FIRE AND WAS FULLY ENGULFED. FIRE AND AID ARRIVED ON SCENE SHORTLY AFTER THE COLLISION AND THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED. DRIVER WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED ON SCENE BY AID PERSONNEL.

—————————— ———CAUSE—————- ——————–

UNDER INVESTIGATION

—————————— ——–CHARGES————— ——————–

NONE

*

WASHINGTON STATE PATROL – VANCOUVER EB