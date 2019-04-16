SE Holgate Reopen After Deadly Crash
By Jacob Dean
Apr 16, 2019 @ 5:14 AM

Portland, Oregon – A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Southeast Portland. It happened early this morning around 3:40am, near 100th and Holgate. Police are on scene investigating. They say no one else was hurt.

 

 

The Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to the area of the 10000 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard to assist in a fatal traffic crash investigation involving an adult male driver. No other injuries are reported. Traffic is affected in the area from 100th Avenue to 102nd Avenue.

