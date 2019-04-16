SE Holgate Reopen After Deadly Crash

Portland, Oregon – A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Southeast Portland. It happened early this morning around 3:40am, near 100th and Holgate. Police are on scene investigating. They say no one else was hurt.

SE Holgate Blvd has been re-opened following this mornings traffic crash. Thank you for the patience while we investigate this incident. #pdxtraffic — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) April 16, 2019

