SE Holgate Reopen After Deadly Crash

Portland, Oregon – A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Southeast Portland. It happened early this morning around 3:40am, near 100th and Holgate. Police are on scene investigating. They say no one else was hurt.
SE Holgate Blvd has been re-opened following this mornings traffic crash. Thank you for the patience while we investigate this incident. #pdxtraffic
— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) April 16, 2019
The Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to the area of the 10000 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard to assist in a fatal traffic crash investigation involving an adult male driver. No other injuries are reported. Traffic is affected in the area from 100th Avenue to 102nd Avenue.