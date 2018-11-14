Deadly Crash Near PDX Airport

Portland, Oregon – Portland Police investigating a deadly crash on Northeast Airport Way. A woman was hit by an SUV while walking in the roadway near 138th Avenue just before NINE last night. Officers found her dead under the Lincoln Navigator. The driver stayed at the scene and police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. This is the 31st traffic death in Portland this year.

Read more:

On Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 8:55 p.m., officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct and Traffic Division and the Port of Portland Police Department responded to the report that a vehicle struck a pedestrian near Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 138th Avenue.

When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the crash scene they located an adult female lying underneath a black Lincoln Navigator. Emergency medical responders determined the woman was deceased. The driver of the Lincoln Navigator remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

Based on the initial investigation, officers believe the driver of the Lincoln Navigator traveled east on Northeast Airport Way and struck the pedestrian who was walking on the roadway.

At this time in the investigation, officers do not believe intoxication was a factor in this fatal traffic crash.

Northeast Airport Way will be closed between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 138th Avenue during this crash investigation.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team have responded to assume the fatal traffic crash investigation. Criminalists with the Portland Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division also responded to assist with the investigation.

This is the 31st traffic crash related fatality in the City of Portland in 2018.

The deceased person’s identity will be released after a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy and the deceased’s next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information about this traffic crash investigation should contact Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390