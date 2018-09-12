Deadly Crash In Oregon City

Oregon City, Oregon – A person is dead after a crash in Oregon City. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 12:30am this morning that it happened at the intersection of south Beavercreek road and Henrici road in unincorporated Oregon City. Nearby roads were closed for several hours during the investigation. We expect to learn more later today.

Intersection of S Beavercreek Rd. and S Henrici Rd. in unincorporated Oregon City is closed following a fatal car crash. Investigators are on-scene. Expect roads to remain closed for several more hours. Press release to follow. pic.twitter.com/VL65sP4NbJ — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 12, 2018