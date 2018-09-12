Deadly Crash In Oregon City
By Jacob Dean
|
Sep 12, 2018 @ 6:44 AM

Oregon City, Oregon – A person is dead after a crash in Oregon City. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 12:30am this morning that it happened at the intersection of south Beavercreek road and Henrici road in unincorporated Oregon City. Nearby roads were closed for several hours during the investigation. We expect to learn more later today.

 

