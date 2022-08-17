Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County

DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive.
The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am.
41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight, but he died at the hospital. 40-year-old Christopher Hutchison of McMinnville survived.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Haener was going westbound and was hit by the oncoming truck as he tried to make a left turn into a driveway.