Deadly Crash In Clackamas County

Clackamas County, Oregon – A deadly crash shut down a stretch of Highway 212 east of Clackamas. Police say a large truck and an SUV collided near 187th Avenue Sunday morning. Several people had to be cut out of the SUV, and one person died. Paramedics took several others to the hospital. Investigators are now trying to figure out the cause of the crash. We’ve learned that the SUV was driven by 49-year-old Christopher Meyn from Lake Oswego. Meyn died at the scene. Its unclear why he crossed over the center line. The driver of the dump struck 59-year-old Richard Albrecht received minor injuries.

Read more from Oregon State Police:

On Sunday, November 4, 2018 at approximately 7:55 AM. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 212 near Damascus.

Investigation revealed that 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, operated by Christopher Meyn (49) from Lake Oswego, was eastbound on Hwy 212 when for unknown reasons crossed into the westbound lanes and into the path of a Peterbilt dump style truck, (loaded with animal feed) operated by Richard Albrecht (59) from Gresham.

Meyn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The three male juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

Albrecht was treated for minor injuries.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Fire, and ODOT