Deadly Crash Closes Part of NE Marine Drive

Portland, Oregon – Northeast Marine Drive is closed right now between NE 158th and 185th due to a deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash. We will update this once the road reopens.

New details from Portland Police:

On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at 4:55 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 18200 block of Northeast Marine Drive on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a semi-truck.

Officers and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene and located an adult lying on the roadway. Emergency medical responders determined the person was deceased.

Based on information learned at this time in the investigation, officers believe the driver of a semi-truck was traveling west on Northeast Marine Drive when he struck a pedestrian that was on the roadway. After striking the pedestrian the driver of the semi-truck stopped his vehicle and called 9-1-1.

The driver of the semi-truck has remained at the crash scene and is cooperating with investigators.

During this traffic crash investigation Northeast Marine Drive will be closed between Northeast 158th Avenue and Northeast 185th Avenue. Motorists planning to use this portion of Northeast Marine Drive should use alternate routes at this time.

Members with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team are responding to assume this fatal traffic crash investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also assisting with this investigation.

This is the 34th traffic related fatality investigated by the Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team in 2018.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390

