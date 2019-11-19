I-84 East Reopened Near 68th After Deadly Crash
Portland, Ore. – Update 7:45am – All lanes of I-84 east have reopened near 68th avenue.
Update 6:05am – Portland Police expect the crash scene to be cleared and the freeway reopened within the hour, sometime before 7am.
A crash has closed all three lanes of I-84 eastbound near 68th avenue and Halsey. It happened just after 3am. Drivers are being detoured off I-84 east at the 68th Avenue exit. It may save you time getting off at an earlier exit like 58th avenue. Check back for updates on this developing story.
Read more from from Portland Police Bureau
A fatal crash investigation is closing I-84 eastbound between Northeast 39th Avenue and the I-205 interchange, and it will likely stay in place for several hours.
On Saturday, November 19, 2019 at 3:09 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a semi on eastbound I-84 at Northeast 79th Avenue. When officers arrived they located a car wrecked into the back of a tractor-trailer and a deceased person. Preliminary indication is that the car was on fire at one point. The driver of the semi remained on scene. However, it is possible that there were other drivers involved in the crash that may not have realized what was happening and continued on.
The Major Crash Team (MCT) is on scene to conduct an investigation. If anyone witnessed any part of this crash and has not been contacted by police, they’re asked to call contact lead investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov . The incident number is 19-397952.
The PIO is not responding to the scene. More information will be released when available.
This is the second MCT call out overnight, the 60th call out and the 50th fatality for the year. It is also the 5th call out in the last 7 days.