Deadly Crash Closes Highway 26 West Of Interchange With Highway 47 In Washington County
Washington County, Ore – A deadly crash has closed all lanes of Highway 26 just west of the interchange with Highway 47 in Washington county. State Police confirm at least one person is dead. It happened around two o’clock this afternoon. Highway 26 could be closed for a couple hours for the investigation.
KXL listener Jim called the newsroom saying he was stuck in the backup and saw the crashed vehicle had rolled over and caught fire. The wreck was still smoldering when we talked to him. After waiting about half an hour, he turned around and took a detour through Vernonia, and says many other drivers are also turning around on the highway to get out of the jam.
