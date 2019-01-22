Highway 219 Reopens After Deadly Crash

Washington County, Oregon – Update: Good traffic news for drivers in Washington County. Highway 219 has reopened south of Hillsboro. It was shutdown for hours after a deadly crash this morning around 12:30am.

A deadly crash has shutdown a highway in Washington county early this morning. Sheriff’s deputies got the call to Highway 219 south of Hillsboro around 12:30am. They say the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. One passenger was ejected and died at the scene. The driver was taken to a trauma hospital and is expected to survive. Another passenger inside was not hurt. No other cars were involved. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Officials expect Highway 219 to reopen between Southwest Wood Street and Southwest Tongue Lane around 7am this morning.

On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 12:30 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Southwest Hillsboro Highway in unincorporated Washington County.

During the initial investigation, deputies learned that a white 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling northbound on Southwest Hillsboro Highway when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

A 21-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to a local trauma hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger was treated at the scene.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in this crash and the investigation is ongoing. The inter-agency Washington County Crash Analyst Reconstruction Team isinvestigating. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and Metro West Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Southwest Hillsboro Highway remains closed between Southwest Wood Street and Southwest Tongue Lane. Investigators anticipate it reopening at 7 a.m.