Deadly Apartment Fire In NE PDX

Portland, Oregon – An apartment went up in flames early this morning in Northeast Portland and at least one person did not make it out. It broke out just before 3:30am on NE 160th between Burnside and Glisan. When fire fighters arrived at the single story apartment one unit was fully involved in flames, and they were concerned it could spread to other units. Crews had the fire out within minutes. We heard on the emergency scanner radio that crews could hear people screaming when they arrived. Witnesses who live nearby say it was a Grandma inside the fire who didn’t make it out. We are waiting for officials to confirm that. Three other people were hurt in the fire. It’s been reported that some pets may have died as well. The Red Cross has been called in to help at least two adults and one child displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

Images courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds.