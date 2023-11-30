Deadly Apartment Fire In Centralia

Centralia, Wash. — Early Wednesday morning, at around 6:22 am, the Riverside Fire Authority (RFA) and the Centralia Police Department (CPD) responded to reports of audible fire alarms and heavy smoke at an apartment building in the 300 block of West Pine Street.

Upon arrival, CPD Officers and Detectives observed flames on the third floor of the occupied apartment building. They immediately entered the building, initiating the evacuation of residents. Firefighters from RFA arrived shortly afterward, working to extinguish the fire and provide emergency medical assistance.

The evacuation involved officers and detectives forcing entry into multiple apartments to wake up residents and aid them in evacuating the building. First responders assisted individuals with varying mobility needs, including those in wheelchairs and with walkers, as well as individuals with pets.

The City of Centralia Emergency Operation Center (EOC) opened to facilitate coordination among emergency response personnel, victims, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, and Twin Transit.

In addition to RFA and CPD, the Chehalis Fire Department, Lewis County Fire District #5 (Napavine), Lewis County Fire District #6 (Chehalis), West Thurston Regional Fire Authority, and American Medical Response (AMR) also responded to support firefighting efforts. Two individuals from different apartments were transported to Providence Centralia Hospital for breathing issues, and sadly, one of them was later pronounced dead.

Residents were evacuated to the Centralia Salvation Army during the firefighting and investigation. Twin Transit provided transportation, the Salvation Army offered shelter, breakfast, and blankets, while the Lewis County Chaplaincy was on scene to assist residents. The American Red Cross is coordinating with three families who cannot return to their apartments due to damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the identity of the deceased will be disclosed by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office after notifying the family.