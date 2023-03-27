Deadline To Remove Studded Tires Is Fast Approaching

Salem, Ore. — Oregon drivers are reminded to remove studded tires from their vehicles by March 31, as the deadline approaches with the start of spring. Failure to do so may result in a citation from law enforcement for a Class C traffic violation, with a presumptive fine of $165.

According to Galen McGill, State Maintenance and Operations Engineer, drivers are encouraged to remove studded tires as soon as possible, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and the deadline.

Although studded tires are allowed in Oregon from November 1 to March 31, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) urges drivers to use alternatives such as traction tires and chains. A 2014 study revealed that studded tires cause approximately $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.

ODOT maintenance crews continue to monitor highways and weather forecasts, working to remove any late-season snow or ice as quickly as possible. Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and visit TripCheck.com for road condition information. If necessary, they can use other types of traction tires or chains after March 31 or postpone their travel until conditions improve.