Dead Heart Comes Back To Life!

Dec 5, 2019 @ 12:33pm
Lucinda Kay, KXL

A dead heart comes back to life… to save a life.

Now folks waiting for heart transplants here at home, may soon gain access to more hearts. It’s a first in the U.S., doctors revive a dead heart, and successfully transplant it into a patient.

Leslie Brock is with Donate Life Northwest, she says, “this procedure could provide up to one thousand added hearts needed for transplants. It’s very exciting.”

Now, this isn’t a “first”, first. Doctors first pulled this off in the UK in 2015. But now doctors at Duke University are celebrating too. The New York Post reports, they re-animated the heart of a deceased donor. They used a machine that pumps blood through the organ while outside the body.

Science and medical progress are amazing.

