      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Dead Gray Whale Washes Ashore Near Seattle

May 20, 2020 @ 11:33am

SEATTLE (AP) – A gray whale carcass washed ashore on Bainbridge Island west of Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports the whale that washed up Tuesday appeared to be an adult and had been dead for a while, according to Michael Milstein, spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries West Coast region.

It was not immediately clear how the whale died.

A team from the nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective took photos and samples of its skin and blubber Tuesday.

Researchers are trying to understand why so many gray whales have been found dead and stranded on beaches since the spring of 2019.

TAGS
Carcass Seattle Whale
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro