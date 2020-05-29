      Breaking News
Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt on Handcuffed George Floyd Arrested

Dead Giant Hornet Found In Washington State

May 29, 2020 @ 4:17pm
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A dead Asian giant hornet has been found in Washington state, and officials said Friday they are trying to learn if the insects have established colonies.

The Washington state Department of Agriculture said it was the first confirmed sighting of an Asian giant hornet in Washington this year.

The Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects.

A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

The hornets are known as Murder Hornets in Japan, a name that Washington state officials frown upon.

TAGS
dead Giant Hornet
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast