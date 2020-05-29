Dead Giant Hornet Found In Washington State
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A dead Asian giant hornet has been found in Washington state, and officials said Friday they are trying to learn if the insects have established colonies.
The Washington state Department of Agriculture said it was the first confirmed sighting of an Asian giant hornet in Washington this year.
The Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects.
A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.
The hornets are known as Murder Hornets in Japan, a name that Washington state officials frown upon.