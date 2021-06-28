      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday

Day 3 Of Record Heat For Pacific Northwest

Jun 28, 2021 @ 4:07am

Portland, Ore. — If you thought Saturday and Sunday were hot, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Forecasters say Monday could once again set a record high temperature for many cities in Oregon and Washington.

Sunday saw records fall again across the region.

The forecast for Monday has many of those same cities, with high temps 1 to 2 degrees hotter.

The heat caused TriMet to shut down rail service on Sunday and Monday.

The forecasted high for Portland on Monday, 115 degrees!

