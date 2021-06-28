Day 3 Of Record Heat For Pacific Northwest

Portland, Ore. — If you thought Saturday and Sunday were hot, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
Another warm start to the day for inland areas. It’ll be toasty again for much of the area, but cooling is on the way. pic.twitter.com/W9NNGk6mEN
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 28, 2021
Another warm start to the day for inland areas. It’ll be toasty again for much of the area, but cooling is on the way. pic.twitter.com/W9NNGk6mEN
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 28, 2021
Forecasters say Monday could once again set a record high temperature for many cities in Oregon and Washington.
Sunday saw records fall again across the region.
Here is another summary of the all time record high temperatures either tied or set across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington earlier today Sunday June 27th. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/smEXGxhf6C
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 28, 2021
Here is another summary of the all time record high temperatures either tied or set across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington earlier today Sunday June 27th. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/smEXGxhf6C
The forecast for Monday has many of those same cities, with high temps 1 to 2 degrees hotter.
The heat caused TriMet to shut down rail service on Sunday and Monday.
⚠️ All MAX Light Rail and Portland Streetcar service is suspended until Tuesday morning due to the extreme heat. Bus service is still operational. If you have to travel right now, check https://t.co/ai0Fty2DDd.
— TriMet (@trimet) June 28, 2021
⚠️ All MAX Light Rail and Portland Streetcar service is suspended until Tuesday morning due to the extreme heat. Bus service is still operational. If you have to travel right now, check https://t.co/ai0Fty2DDd.
— TriMet (@trimet) June 28, 2021
The forecasted high for Portland on Monday, 115 degrees!