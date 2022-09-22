[Day 1] Feet To The Fire Recap

The Biden-Harris administration has created an unprecedented border, immigration, national security, public health, and humanitarian crisis along our southern border. Illegal entries have been recorded since the president was sworn in and an estimated 2.3 million have either been released into the country or eluded apprehension. At the same time, a record flow of lethal drugs has poured across the same open border.

Lars along with many other national and local talk radio hosts across the country are broadcasting live at the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s (FAIR) 15th ‘Feet to the Fire’ radio row; in what has become the largest annual gathering of talk hosts in the country to send a message to Congress and to President Joe Biden that America’s immigration needs to be fixed.

Here’s a recap of all the interviews Lars conducted from the first day:

Congressman Brian Babin who has served as the U.S. representative from Texas’s 36th congressional district since 2015. He spoke with Lars on if we should let foreign nationals vote in our presidential elections?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/brian-babin- should-we-let-foreign- nationals-vote-in-our- presidential-elections

Brigitte Gabriel, the New York Times Best-Selling Author and leading commentator on politics, culture and national security came on to talk to Lars about why nothing is being done about illegal aliens and immigration?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/brigitte- gabriel-why-is-nothing-being- done-about-illegal-aliens-and- immigration

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security under President Donald J. Trump and first Under Secretary of the U.S. Chad Wolf spoke with Lars about if Joe Biden’s border policy is more inhumane than the old way.

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/chad-wolf- is-joe-bidens-border-policy- more-inhumane-than-the-old-way

The iconic duo, Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway and Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, known as Diamond and Silk, spoke with Lars on if they were hopeful the downfall of big tech is coming.

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/diamond- silk-are-you-hopeful-the- downfall-of-big-tech-is-coming

Congressman Greg Steube (R-Fla.) spoke with Lars on how the house could help stop illegal immigration: https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/greg-steube- how-can-the-house-help-stop- illegal-immigration

The Director of Center for Terrorism Law at St. Mary’s University, Jeffrey Addicot spoke with Lars to answer the question, “Do Joe Biden’s border policies put us at risk of another 9-11?”

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/jeffrey- addicot-do-joe-bidens-border- policies-put-us-at-risk-of- another-9-11

Sheriff Kieran Donahue is serving his third term as Sheriff of Canyon County, Idaho, and is also the Founder and Chairman of the Man Up Crusade, a National and International, non-profit, public awareness campaign on the issue of domestic violence. He spoke with Lars about if the high crime rates from illegal aliens are only an issue in border towns and states.

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/kieran- donahue-are-high-crime-rates- from-illegal-aliens-only-an- issue-in-border-towns-and- states

The Executive Director, at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) the nation’s only think tank devoted exclusively to research and policy analysis of the economic, social, demographic, fiscal, and other impacts of immigration on the United States, Mark Krikorian spoke with Lars about what ways illegal aliens are impacting the US, aside from taxpayer money?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/mark- krikorian-what-ways-are- illegal-aliens-impacting-the- us-aside-from-taxpayer-money

Paul Gosar, who is the congressman who represents Arizona’s 4th Congressional district speaks with Lars to answer, “What is illegal immigration doing to your home state of Arizona?”

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/paul-gosar- what-is-illegal-immigration- doing-to-your-home-state-of- arizona

Lars spoke with Steve Camarota, the Director of Research at the Center for Immigration Studies, to answer how much trouble illegal aliens pose to America’s national security?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/steve- camarota-how-much-trouble-do- illegal-aliens-pose-to- americas-national-security

Tony Pham the American attorney who served as an Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, came on the Lars Larson Show to answer, “Did immigrating the right way, give you your position on illegal immigration?”

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/tony-pham- did-immigrating-the-right-way- give-you-your-position-on- illegal-immigration