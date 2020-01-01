David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 17: David Stern attends Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2019 Gala - The Birth of Jazz: From Bolden to Armstrong at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)
NEW YORK (AP) – David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died. He was 77. The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12. Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984. By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.