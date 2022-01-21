Daughter Of Murder Victim Pleads With Kate Brown To Avoid Giving Murderer Clemancy

In 2005, 54-year-old Dale Crittendon Rost III was tied up and brutally murdered in his home. Sarah Olson, his daughter who found Dale’s body joined Lars to talk about the tragic event, and the impact on her and her family if a woman convicted for her part in his murderer is given clemency by a Governor who seems to care more about criminals and murderers than victims and their families.
Sarah and her family have put together a petition to try and convince Gov. Brown to avoid letting this criminal off easy on her sentence.
You can sign it HERE
