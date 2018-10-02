Dating Post-Sexual Assault

Sexual assault is top of mind, and experts are sharing advice to move forward in life.

Heal first… date later.

Professional matchmakers say sexual assault often comes up with clients. I interviewed Isabella Beham, she’s a writer and matchmaker with Tawkify. She says there can be an inclination to use dating as a Band-Aid. And she hopes instead you’ll first seek support and treatment.

She also recommends massage; it releases stress, tension, and toxins; plus it’s a technique to re-learn how to be touched in a safe, intentional way. She says prioritize safety, delete the dating apps, and practice ZERO tolerance for red flags.

Beham shares more insight in this article.

She also has guidance for the partner, or the person dating someone who’s been assaulted.